Another Prominent Nigerian Monarch Kidnapped

Another prominent Nigerian Monarch has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

…….According to the report, a traditional ruler in Borgu local government area of Niger state, Dr Mahmud Ahmed Alivu, the Wawa of Wawa was kidnapped in his palace at about 9.30pm on Saturday night.

……He was said to have been whisked away amidst spontaneous shooting by the gunmen dressed in military uniforms into the Kainji National park.

……It was learnt that the gunmen stormed the palace riding in motorcycles while shooting to scare away people.