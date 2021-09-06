CP orders ASP arrest as youth corper dies in Police cell

The commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State Command, Andrew Amiengheme, has ordered the arrest and detention of one Joweigha Michael, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, over the death of one Kubiat Isaac, a prospective National Youths Service Corp member.

He has also ordered an autopsy to verify the remote and immediate cause of Isaac’s death while in detention

A statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Odiko Macdon, on Saturday, titled, ‘Death of Kubiat Isaac, CP orders arrest of ASP,’ said Isaac, who was being investigated for suspected criminal offences, took ill and was taken to Police clinic where he died.

Macdon, however, denounced the news in the social media that the said Isaac was beaten to death by a Police personnel.

According to the statement, Isaac was traced to and arrested at Eni Stores in Uyo on the 29th of August, 2021 and taken for questioning and later transferred to CID, where his case was pending investigation before his eventual death.

“The attention of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command has been drawn to a news making the rounds on social media that one Kubiat Isaac, who was arrested at Eni Stores, was beaten to death by a Police personnel.

“The attention of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command has been drawn to a news making the rounds on social media that one Kubiat Isaac, who was arrested at Eni Stores, was beaten to death by a Police personnel.

“It is expedient to state that the said Kubiat Isaac was being investigated for the offence of suspected armed robbery and cultism, and had been evading arrest for sometime.

“He was traced to and arrested at Eni Stores on the 29th of August, 2021 and taken for questioning. On arrival at the Division, the DPO ordered that he be transferred to the State CID where the case was pending, for discreet investigation.

“Unfortunately, the suspect said he was sick. He was taken to the Police clinic for treatment, but he died in the process.