Gunmen abduct senator effiong in akwa ibom

September 6, 2021

Armed men on Sunday kidnapped the former Senator representing Akwa Ibom South Senatorial district in the 8th national Assembly, Senator Nelson Effiong.

Effiong, a former Speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly who hails from the Oron Local Government Area was abducted by three armed men who stormed his lounge, a popular sit-out along Oron Road, Uyo, the state capital around 9pm on Sunday.

It was gathered that the hoodlums drove into the scene in a Toyota Camry Car and shot endlessly into the air to scare away people from the scene

According to our sources, no fewer than eight persons were reportedly injured in a stampede during the kidnap operation which lasted for some minutes.

“I have just been shot along Oron Road”, Erick Ekwere, one of the victims cried out on social media, urging security agencies to rescue the situation.

“The incident occurred at about 9.00pm on Sunday night. The armed men stormed the sit-out with a Toyota Camry Car and started shooting sporadically, sending the customers and other guests to scamper for safety before they made straight for the former Senator,” a source said.

The state Public Relations Officer, Odiko Macdon, who confirmed the abduction in an interview with our correspondent in the state, said the Commissioner of Police, Andrew Amiengheme, has ordered a discreet investigation into the incident, assuring that the victim would soon be rescued.

