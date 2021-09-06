Gunmen Invade Residence Of Katsina Lawmaker, Abduct Wife, Children

Bandits invaded Kurami, hometown of Ibrahim Aminu Kurami, lawmaker representing Bakori constituency in Katsina House of Assembly, and abducted his wife and two children on Saturday night.

This happened nearly a year after the lawmaker himself was abducted.

Intrigues as PDP bigwigs battle for 2023 presidential ticket

Despite huge pay, senators, reps, fleece aides.

The bandits, who rode on motorbikes, blocked the Funtua-Katsina road for minutes while the abduction of the Kurami family went on at his home, a source said.

“Immediately after Ishaa’i prayers we started hearing gun shots in the town, before we know it they already positioned themselves in the strategic places of the town to avert any possible move by the residents to engage them,” Muhammad Kurami.

They went straight to the to the home of the Honourable Member and made away with his wife and two children.”

He added that in the course of the abduction, the bandits wounded one Abdulhakim Ubaidu.

Residents and vigilantes in the area launched a pursuit after the incident.