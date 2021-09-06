How Sowore’s brother died

Younger brother of Swore, late Felix was killed when gunmen kidnapped about five persons along the Lagos-Benin Expressway.

The PPRO said, “This is to confirm to you that suspected kidnappers at about 0645hrs along the Lagos-Benin Expressway by Isuwa kidnapped five unidentified persons and in the process shot to death one Sowore Felix Olajide male a Pharmacy student of Igbinedion University Okada.

“His remains have been deposited at IUTH Mortuary Okada while effort is ongoing to rescue the five kidnap victims. Search and rescue operation is ongoing.”

On his Facebook page, the activist, Omoyele Sowore, said his brother was shot dead by suspected herdsmen and kidnappers.

He had written, “My immediate younger brother, Olajide Sowore was today shot and killed near Okada in Edo state by reportedly herdsmen /kidnappers on his way from Igbinedion University in Edo state where he is studying Pharmacy.

“They snuffed out the life yet another real human being! Rest In Power, Dr. Mamiye! This act in itself will not delay their day of justice. I travelled widely with you and our father as a little kid. You were the most loved robust kid I ever first knew. You, Mr. Magnet had no enemy!

“You, Mr. Sunshine Foundation who made everyone happy. You, the boy who snuck out his older ones to parties, taking all the blames when our disciplinarian father found out.

“You, the guy who was an out-of-the-box thinker who decided school wasn’t for you and created your own genre of music and then turned around to go to school after you almost turned 50!

“You lived your life so that everyone could be alright but now assassinated by everything that’s not alright! Saddest day yet!”