Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Lower University Entry Score for Notherners Should Stop – Nasir El Rufai

Lower University Entry Score for Notherners Should Stop – Nasir El Rufai

Younews Ng September 6, 2021 Celebrity, Press Release Leave a comment 60 Views

  • Nasir El Rufai

“The north has always been behind in education, we’ve continuously been the disadvantaged region right from independence even though we’re given preferences, JAMB scores and all that. That has not helped, in fact, it has made our people lazy.
Against this differential JAMB and FG (Federal Government) scores, I think people should be encouraged to work hard and compete and we are prepared to make our children in Kaduna State to be competitive, not only in the state but globally.”

Nasir El Rufai
Governor , Kaduna State on Channels Television, Monday September 6,2021

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Gunmen abduct senator effiong in akwa ibom

Armed men on Sunday kidnapped the former Senator representing Akwa Ibom South Senatorial district in ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.