Lower University Entry Score for Notherners Should Stop – Nasir El Rufai

Nasir El Rufai

“The north has always been behind in education, we’ve continuously been the disadvantaged region right from independence even though we’re given preferences, JAMB scores and all that. That has not helped, in fact, it has made our people lazy.

Against this differential JAMB and FG (Federal Government) scores, I think people should be encouraged to work hard and compete and we are prepared to make our children in Kaduna State to be competitive, not only in the state but globally.”

Governor , Kaduna State on Channels Television, Monday September 6,2021