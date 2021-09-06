Obasanjo, Adeboye, Ooni as Esther Ajayi opens cathedral

Esther Ajayi, founder of Love of Christ Generation Church (LOC), says the birth of her church in Nigeria is a result of divine instruction to leave the United Kingdom (UK) and return home.

She stated that the mission of the church is to provide a spiritual environment for people all over the world to worship God.

Among the dignitaries in attendance at the event were Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG); Former President Olusegun Obasanjo; Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ooni of Ife; Gbenga Daniel, former governor of Ogun state; Rochas Okorocha, former governor of Imo state; Abdulrosheed Adewale, Oluwo of Iwoland and Gbolahan Lawal, Oniru of IruLand.

While leading a prayer of unity at the ceremony, Samson Ayokunle, president of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), said Nigerians need to embrace love across all ethnic groups in order to overcome the challenges facing the nation.

“If there’s anything Nigeria really needs, it’s unity. Things are falling apart bcos we are no longer at ease. If we can be united for a progressive cause in Nigeria, Nigeria will become a better place to live in. This is the right time for us to think deeply and embrace love. God is love and him, there is no hatred at all. We need love now, more than ever before.”