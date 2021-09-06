Security beef up as Buhari visits Imo State

President Muhammadu Buhari is scheduled to visit Imo State on Thursday, September 9.

Governor, Hope Uzodinma disclosed this while addressing newsmen at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri, on Saturday.

Uzodinma, who spoke upon his return from an official trip to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, said that the President would commission some “significant projects” executed by his administration.

Already, the security men are leaving no stone unturned.. And working round the clock, to ensure perfect security network.

The aim, we learnt is not to allow self determination group surface at the event.