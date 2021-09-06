Shake-Up At INEC 5 RECs, 4 Directors Redeployed

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has redeployed five Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs).

Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, announced this on Sunday, saying four other directors were also redeployed.

According to him, in the new postings, the REC, Osun State, Mr. Olusegun Agbaje, was redeployed to Ogun State; while his counterpart in Ogun State, Prof. AbdulGaniy Olayinka Raji, was posted as REC to replace him in Osun State.

“In the same vein, the REC, Bayelsa State, Dr. Cyril Omorogbe, will take up his new role as the REC for Cross River State, while Dr Emannuel Alex Hart proceeds to Bayelsa State as the REC from his former office in Cross River State.

“The REC, Zamfara State, Dr. Asmau Sani Maikudi, has also been redeployed to Kaduna State,” Okoye said.