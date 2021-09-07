Two brothers same Father and mother in Adamawa kidnapped their Biological Father and demanded Ransom money from their uncles but when the uncle’s could not produce the ransom,they decided to killed him for fear of been exposed but unfortunately someone had sighted them during the kidnapping…they are now in police custody.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » 2 brothers kidnapped their father for ransom, eventually kill him
Tags 2 brothers kidnapped their father for ransom slideshow. news
Check Also
Lower University Entry Score for Notherners Should Stop – Nasir El Rufai
Nasir El Rufai “The north has always been behind in education, we’ve continuously been the ...