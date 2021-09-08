Arewa Forum chieftain slumps, dies in office

Tragedy struck at the head office of the Arewa Consultative Forum(ACF), when the Head of Administration, Alhaji Mohammed Sani Soba slumped and died in the office.

In a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Emmanuel Yawe disclosed that the tragedy occurred in his office, on Saturday 4th September.

The statement said the deceased was a retired permanent secretary with the Kaduna State government before taking up contract work with ACF as head of administration.

Born in 1949, the late Soba obtained his school leaving certificate in 1964 before he proceeded to study and obtained additional qualifications both at home and outside Nigeria in various fields especially administration and legislative studies.

He later became the Clerk of the Kaduna State House of Assembly.

“His death was grieved by all at the secretariat of ACF where he held sway as an administrative head until his sudden death,” the statement said