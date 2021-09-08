Buhari warns recently appointed service chiefs as Katsina, Kaduna bandits abduct 26

Beyond the usual briefing, President, Muhammadu Buhari has charged security chiefs to devise tactics to solve the country’s security challenges, especially the spate of abductions and killings in the North-West and North-Central.

The President gave the marching order just as bandits struck on Monday and Tuesday in Katsina and Kaduna states, abducting 26 persons, including women and children.

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali, revealed this while speaking to State House Correspondents after a meeting on Tuesday with President Buhari.

According to Alkali, the President also directed msecurity chiefs to intensify their efforts to restore security across the country to enable citizens to go about their normal lives.

He said, “Yes, we had a brief security meeting. Service chiefs and the intelligence chiefs have been able to brief the President on the security situation of the country.

“The new marching order is that all the service chiefs and intelligence chiefs have been warned to go and reinvigorate efforts and to do more so that the North-Central and Nigeria at large should enjoy better security.

“The President has also observed and made a remark that the constitutional responsibility of government is the provision of security, is one and is foremost and he is ready to provide such”

