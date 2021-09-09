Crisis as Jandor insists on succeeding Sanwo Olu in 2023, begins campaign

Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is under pressure to take punitive action against one of its members and governorship aspirant, Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor .

Adediran, who is the Initiator of Lagos4Lagos Movement, has been going around the state campaigning to succeed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in 2023.

He has also challenged the leadership of the state APC, saying it was high time the status quo was challenged to pave way for an all-inclusive system.

Now, the leadership of the party is uncomfortable with the decision of Jandor to commence campaign when the 2023 electioneering has not started.

A party member, who spoke with our correspondent, said the party leadership is particularly worried that Jandor has been making uncomplimentary remarks about the leadership of the party.

Another member of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), the highest decision making organ in APC, told our correspondent on condition of anonymity that Jandor had stepped beyond his boundaries.

The party’s caretaker committee chairman, Hon. Tunde Balogun, said while Adediran has every right to aspire for any position, such must be done democratically and at the right time.

Balogun said, “Jandor is an individual and what he is doing is democratic and constitutional. He has his rights. There is nothing unusual.

“We just need to be cautious about talking about our party if you claim to be a member of our party. There’s a limit to which you can talk about your party except if you are not a member of that party.”