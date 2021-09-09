Gunmen abduct three Obasanjo’s workers in Ogun

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
September 9, 2021

Gunmen have kidnapped three workers of former President Olusegun Obasanjo at a village in Abeokuta on Wednesday.

A source told our correspondent on Wednesday that the gunmen waylaid the three workers at the Obasanjo Holdings in Kobape in the Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area.

The source said the workers abducted are the financial controller, group auditor and group store manager of the firm.

The source said, “They were abducted around 4pm at Seseri village after their Hilux car was shot at by the gunmen, who took them away.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident.

