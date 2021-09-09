Igboho lashes out at his Beninese lawyers

According to him, the lawyers collected millions from him but have failed to stop his detention in prison.

Igboho, who has been detained for almost 2 months, revealed that some of the lawyers were paid up to five million Naira, yet none of them could stop the judge from detaining him despite how many they were representing him in court.

Igboho’s outburst comes after an altercation between him and one of his lawyers, Ibrahim David Salami.

Recounting the issue between him and Salami to one of his supporters on phone, Igboho explained how he walked out on Salami when he came to see him inside the Benin Republic prison.

During the phone conversation, Igboho explained that his lawyer, Salami, had kept him waiting and he eventually walked out on him.

Igboho said: “Lawyer Salami came to prison to see me, but he kept me waiting, attending to some other people for more than 15 minutes. I called on him, ‘Lawyer, I’m waiting, I’m hungry. I want to go and eat’.

“But he replied me saying, ‘will you be going then’ and I walked away. I don’t lie. He was here to see me, not someone else. He should have told those ones that he wanted to see his client. I am not a kid. I will be 50 in October.”

While the caller tried to persuade Sunday Igboho to make peace with his lawyers because freedom is better than being in captivity, he retorted: “If lawyers don’t want to represent me in court anymore, no problem. It is God who knows how I got here. He will set me free. Are those lawyers God?

“Lawyers that could not tell the judge not to take me to prison, despite how many they were. They were up to 10. In their presence, the judge ordered my detention in prison. Are those ones lawyers?

“Those who could not remove handcuffs from my hands until Falola came to do so. Are they lawyers? And they collected huge amount of money. Five million, four million, three million (Naira), that was how they were paid; yet they couldn’t remove handcuffs from my hands. I don’t fear any lawyer or anybody. Anything they want to do to me, I’m ready.

“I don’t need any information from Salami. Anything they want to do, they should go ahead. If he is on phone, he should hear me. I don’t need any information from anyone. I need information from God.

“I told my wife the last time she came here that I don’t need any information from anyone. The information that nobody has been able to get to secure my release from here, God should give me.”

Igboho is currently locked up in Benin Republic.

He fled Nigeria after he was declared wanted by the Department of State Services, DSS, following the alleged discovery of weapons in his Ibadan residence.

He was arrested in Cotonou on July 20, 2021, while trying to travel to Germany.