Wike throws jab at Northern gov on VAT benefits

September 9, 2021

He is really making sense, Hisbah will not be destroying beers and be benefiting from the Taxes generated from it. Lagos , Ogun, ?

You can’t destroy beer in your state in the name of sharia yet share from VAT on beer from other states. It is hypocrisy.

Free money has promoted laziness. If you want to be a governor grow your state’s economy.

You can’t contribute humongous numbers during elections that can’t translate to tax earnings for your state

If they can vote they should be able to work and pay tax.

Rivers, Lagos VAT faceoff with the FG could be a precursor to the true federalism (fiscal and political) the people, especially from the south, are clamoring for. Spotlight is on the judiciary in this revolution.

