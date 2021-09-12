Couple steals one of newborn twins from hospital, throws lavish party

The Kano State Police Command has arrested a couple; Maryam Sadiq, 22, and her husband, Abubakar Sadiq, 50 for stealing a day-old baby boy from a Muhammad Abdullahi Wase Teaching Hospital in Kano state.

The Police’s spokesperson, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said Ms Maryam kidnapped one of the newborn male twins when their aunt fell asleep while looking after them.

According to Haruna Kiyawa, the couple had gone home to celebrate the arrival of a male child in their family after stealing the baby.

Maryam claimed during interrogation, that she carried out the act under the influence of her husband who has been longing for a male child.

“On the 08/09/2021, at about 0300hrs, one Rabi’u Muhammad, ‘m’, of Gayawa Quarters, Ungogo LGA Kano, reported that on the same day at about 0130hrs, one of his newly-born male twin babies was missing,” the statement reads.

He said his wife delivered of the twins on the 07/09/2021 at Muhammad Abdullahi Wase Teaching Hospital Kano and was admitted.

That his sister-in-law who was looking after the babies at the corridor of the Maternity ward slept off. She woke up and did not see the child

Upon receiving the report, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko, fsi, raised and instructed a team of detectives led by SP Daniel Itse Amah to rescue the victim and arrest the culprits.

The team immediately stormed the scene and launched a search. The Hospital was sealed off and thoroughly combed, but the child could not be found immediately.

Sustained efforts coupled with intelligence sharing led to the arrest of one Maryam Sadiq, ‘f’, 22 years old, and her husband one Abubakar Sadiq, ‘m’, 50 years old, all of Rijiyar Zaki Quarters, Kano. The Child was recovered from them in their home

Meanwhile, the newborn baby has been reunited with his parents.”