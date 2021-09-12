Digital media in Nigeria’ll hit $30bn by 2030 –official

The Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency, Kashifu Abdullahi, has said digital media in Nigeria is projected to reach $30bn by 2030, boosting the digital economy and the country’s Gross Domestic Product.

Abdullahi said this while hosting the Commandant of the Nigerian Army School of Public Relations and Information at the agency’s corporate headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, according to a statement by NITDA’s Head of Corporate Affairs and External Relations, Hadiza Umar.

He described digital media as one of the key enablers of the digital economy.

According to him, part of the agency’s digital drive is the flagging off training programme for 6,624 youths across 11 states of the country on digital literacy, content creation, productivity tools and digital marketing.

He said, “Social media has democratised access to everyone, which allows everyone to create contents. The world largest media Facebook produces not a single content, but we create the contents for them. We lack journalistic ethics in our operations.

“There is a need to use resources and tools at our disposal to help educate and empower people in the profession on journalistic ethics to leverage on digital technology tool to do work better, which will help cut down hate speech, fake news and misinforming the general public about certain issues.”

According to Abdullahi, digital media is one of the fastest-growing components of digital economy in the country.

It has a lot of potential, and the Nigerian market is projected to reach about $30bn by 2030 which will aid towards the creation of jobs and revenue flow for the country, thereby adding up to the GDP of the nation.