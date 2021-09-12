Gunmen kill Anambra monarch ‘dethroned’ for visiting Buhari

Igwe Alex Edozieuno, a former traditional ruler of Nkpunado Community in Anambra East Local Government Area has been killed by unknown gunmen.

It was gathered that the incident occurred in the early hours of Friday around Otuocha town in the state.

According to eyewitness accounts, the monarch was killed along his driver named Chukwuemeka along Ezu bridge in Otuocha town around 10 am.

The 62-year old was among the 13 monarchs suspended last year for visiting President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja with oil mogul, Prince Arthur Eze.

After the saga, he was subsequently dethroned by Obiano with three others

It was not clear what led to the killing suspected to be an assassination.

Edozieuno was one-time Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State during the reign of former Governor Chinweoke Mbadinuju

In a trending video, the monarch was shot in the head and dragged into the nearby bush while his driver, equally shot in the head, was left in the vehicle.

Meanwhile, the state police command’s Public Relations Office, Ikenga Tochukwu, confirmed the incident said the new Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Tony Olofu, had already visited the crime scene.