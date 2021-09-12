Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Mercy Aigbe ex husband, Lanre Gentry remarries

Mercy Aigbe ex husband, Lanre Gentry remarries

Younews Ng September 12, 2021 Celebrity, Entertainment, Wedding Leave a comment 42 Views

Nollywood star actress, Mercy Aigbe ex-husband, Lanre Gentry has remarried to a beautiful damsel simply known as Oluwabusayomi in Alagbado area of Lagos on Saturday, September 11, 2021 in an elaborate wedding witnessed by celebrities in entertainment industry.

It will be recalled that Mercy Aigbe and her husband were not in talking terms about two years ago.
The rumours of Gentry getting remarried came to a reality today with a Juju Maestro, the original composer of “LALALE FRIDAY”, Wale Thompson on bandstand to add colour to the engagement.

