Mercy Aigbe ex husband, Lanre Gentry remarries

Nollywood star actress, Mercy Aigbe ex-husband, Lanre Gentry has remarried to a beautiful damsel simply known as Oluwabusayomi in Alagbado area of Lagos on Saturday, September 11, 2021 in an elaborate wedding witnessed by celebrities in entertainment industry.

It will be recalled that Mercy Aigbe and her husband were not in talking terms about two years ago.

The rumours of Gentry getting remarried came to a reality today with a Juju Maestro, the original composer of “LALALE FRIDAY”, Wale Thompson on bandstand to add colour to the engagement.