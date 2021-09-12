Senators, celebs visit Tinubu in UK, 28 so far

Highly placed individuals, including Mr President, have been visiting the former Lagos State governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The National Assembly members under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), have visited the National leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in London, United Kingdom.

Tinubu has, for a while, been in London for reported medical reasons.

The former Lagos State Governor is rumoured to have undergone a series of surgery on his knee.

There were claims that Tinubu allegedly underwent another knee surgery at the John Hopkins University Hospital in Maryland, the United States.

It was gathered that the former Lagos State Governor returned to the United Kingdom on crutches after undergoing the successful surgery.

On Friday, in the latest photograph, about five Nigerian senators who have Political supporters and godsons of the APC National leader visited him in the United Kingdom.

Some of the APC members that visited Tinubu on Friday include Opeyemi Bamidele from the Ekiti Central Senatorial District, Solomon Adeola representing Lagos West Senatorial District, Tokunbo Abiru, representing Lagos East Senatorial District, Adelere Oriolowo from the Osun West Senatorial District and Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District, Mohammed Musa.

APC senators visit Tinubu in London

One of the senators, Adeola, posted the visit on his Facebook, while subtly campaigning for the ailing APC leader to take over the helms of affairs of Nigeria in 2023.

Tinubu received at least 28 Nigerian top government officials including President Muhammadu Buhari in his London residence as state officials continue to squander Nigeria’s scarce resources.

Also, a former Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, member of the House of Representatives, Usman Zanna and former National Legal Adviser of the APC, Dr. Muiz Banire have visited the former governor of Lagos in London to solidarise with him and wished him quick recovery.

Two APC governors, Rotimi Akeredolu and Kayode Fayemi of Ondo and Ekiti states respectively have also visited Mr Tinubu in London.

The former Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila also visited Tinubu.

The Lagos State House of Assembly members had paid a visit to the national leader. The lawmakers’ delegation, led by Speaker Mudashiru Obasa, others were Temitope Adewale, chairman of the House Committee on Transportation; Nureni Akinsanya, chairman of the House Committee on Physical Planning and Urban Development; as well as Sylvester Ogunkelu, chairman of the House Committee on Overseas Investments and SDG.

Just like Buhari, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos and another member of the House of Representatives, Hon. James Faleke had also visited the former Lagos State governor.