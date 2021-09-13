Again, Bandits Break Into Military Base In Zamfara; 12 Officers wasted

The bandits struck a forward operating base in Mutumji, Dansadau, about 80 kilometres south of the capital Gusau on Saturday morning, The Gazette learnt from military sources. Armed bandits have overrun a Nigerian military base in Zamfara.

It is said to be a major setback in the campaign to curb violent crimes across the state.

Bandits struck a forward operating base in Mutumji, Dansadau, about 80 kilometres south of the capital Gusau, at about 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, military sources revealed.

Officials immediately confirmed 12 fatalities, comprising nine Nigerian Air Force officers, two police officers and one Nigerian Army soldier. It was not immediately clear the level of fire that the soldiers returned to prevent the base from being sacked.

All slain personnel were evacuated to Yerima Bakura Specialist Hospital in Gusau and the three wounded have been receiving treatments at a brigade medical facility, officials said. The attackers also seized weapons from the killed service members and set ablaze other equipment in the facility.