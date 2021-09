The 61-year-old Italian man, Pierangelo Pellizzari, who murdered his Nigerian wife, Amenze Rita, has been arrested by the Carabinieri 30 hours after being on the run.

31-year-old Amenze was killed in full glare of her colleagues in the parking lot of Mf Mushroom, a company where she worked on Friday morning, September 10, in Noventa Vicentina.

The man was tracked down in a house near his home in Villaga, hidden in a chicken coop, still with the gun in his pocket.