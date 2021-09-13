Mother bears Three Children for Her Biological Son

A mother identified as Fati Sime, has given birth to three children with her own biological son, Adamu Sabi Sime, Mosne Had community, Kaiama local government area of Kwara State.

It was also gathered that the woman was also having affair with another son of her who happens to be the younger brother of the accused.

This was disclosed by the State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

the woman and her son with whom she had three children, have been arrested.

Finding revealed that the accused persons are immigrant from Benin Republic, Adamu Sabi Sime, for allegedly having canal knowledge of his biological mother.

In a statement on Saturday September 11th 2021, by the command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Babawale Afolabi, in Ilorin, the Corps said: “On Thursday September 9, 2021, one Mallam Bandede, the district head of Mosne Had community in the Kaiama local government area of the state reported an incestuous act being committed by one Adamu Sabi Sime and his mother, Fati Sime, of the same community.

Men from the intelligence unit and NSCDC operatives in Kaiama swung into action and the outcome of the investigations established the fact that the mother (Fati) has three children for her biological son. Further check revealed that the younger brother of the accused, who was also confirmed to be sleeping with the mother is now at large”, the statement said