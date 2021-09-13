Police Hide Identity Of Officer Who Killed 18-year-old Girl

The Lagos State Police Command is in the news again over the death of Monsurat Ojuade.

On Saturday, Monsurat was hit by a bullet when detectives from the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, went to arrest a robbery suspect in Ijesha.

The 18-year-old died within a short period throwing the entire neighbourhood into mourning.

A statement Sunday night by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Adekunle Ajisebutu, confirmed that the operative who pulled the trigger has been identified and is being detained.

The spokesman, however, failed to mention the name and rank of the killer cop.

It was reported that Lagosians have begun to complain of alleged leniency granted errant and trigger happy officers.

At the weekend, the Lagos Police Command announced that CSP Adegoke Akinlade, who lost his service pistol after office sex, was redeployed.

Residents say Akinlade, the Denton Divisional Police Officer (DPO), should have been suspended pending the conclusion of investigations.

The Force headquarters is looking into the matter and is expected to ensure Akinlade faces the music.