Showbiz guru, Ola Ibironke a.k.a Dudu Heritage is dead !

Ola Ibironke, popular music promoter and Captain of Ibadan Golf Club (IGC), is dead.

Popularly called ‘Dudu Heritage, Ibironke reportedly died suddenly on Sunday night in Ibadan.

The cause of death is not known, but reports said he slumped at home.

Efforts to revive him failed.

He was confirmed dead in hospital

He was last seen in a trending video at Radisson Blu hotel in Lagos, exchanging banters with Wasiu Ayinde KWAM 1 and Dele Momodu.

Ibironke, about 61, married popular Nollywood actress, Bimbo Oshin in 2005.

He is survived, apart from his wife and children, by his mother who is 81 years-old.

Ibadan Golf Club issued a statement Monday expressing shock.

“We are shocked by the sudden demise of our Captain, Mr. OLA IBIRONKE.

“The Course is hereby closed and all club activities are suspended until further notice while the Flag will be hoisted at half mast .

“Our prayers are with his family and members of this great Club.

“Further details will be announced later”.