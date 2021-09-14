Bandits Set Ablaze House of Zamfara Speaker, Others In Fresh Attacks

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
September 14, 2021

Bandits have set the home of the Speaker of Zamfara State House of Assembly, Nasiru Muazu Magarya, and other residents ablaze in Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Chairman of the Committee on Security and Prosecution of Bandits in Zamfara State, Abdullahi Shinkafi, confirmed the incident on Monday.
He said the bandits invaded the community and set ablaze some houses including that of the speaker.

According to him, this was coming as a result of the ongoing onslaught by the military in Zurmi Local Government Area of the state.

The Chairman of the committee, who visited the affected community to assess the security situation, said the government also wanted to provide support for victims and deploy more security operatives to protect the people

Even though, he did not disclose whether lives were lost during the invasion by the bandits, he, however, said two suppliers of foodstuffs, petrol and other commodities to the bandits were arrested.

He said the suspects used boats to convey the products from Sokoto through Issa Local Council to the bandits in Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The two foodstuffs and petrol suppliers have been handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution, he added.

