‘I FEEL LIKE A WIDOW’ SASKAY REVEALS HOW SHE FELT AFTER JAYPAUL’S EVICTION

Following the expulsion of her love interest, Jaypaul, Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate Saskay claimed that she felt like a widow.

She said this on Sunday night, following the live eviction show that saw Jaypaul and Jackie B’s journey in the present BBNaija season come to an end.

When Jaypaul was summoned for eviction, he kissed Saskay briefly before exiting through the back door.

Saskay informed Angel after the concert that Jaypaul’s departure would be difficult for her.

“If one person leaves, it will be difficult for the other one,” Saskay explained, “and now I have to be the one; the widow.”

“A widow?” questioned Saga, who had just entered the room at that time.

“That’s how it feels,” says the speaker.

Angel chipped in, “It seems like her husband has gone to war.”

Nini, who came in with Saga, stated that she had formed a speech for Saskay, following Jaypaul’s eviction.

She went on to say, “I know that it’s obviously sad that Jaypaul left today. For many reasons, Jaypaul is such a sweet and amazing young guy. He is fun and I don’t think he has any issues with anybody.”

Saskay and Jaypaul had grown so close especially in the past week where Jaypaul got her flowers and they kissed passionately after the Saturday night party.