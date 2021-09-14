Osun liquor trader stabs customer to death, reports self

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
A seller of locally brewed liquor, aka Ogogoro, in Ifon Orolu, Osun State, Mumini Olanipekun, on Sunday, allegedly stabbed to death one of his customers, identified as Wale, during a scuffle at his pub.

The suspect, it was learnt, reported himself at the Ifon Police Division on Monday.

A fight had ensued between Olanipekun and Wale when the latter visited the pub for a drink.

During the fight, the suspect allegedly stabbed the deceased in the neck and stomach with a broken bottle, as he fled the scene.

A resident, said that the victim died on the way to a hospital.

He said, “The incident happened late on Sunday. The owner of the pub, Mumini Olanipekun, got into a fight with one of the patrons, Wale. During the fight, Olanipekun was said to have stabbed the deceased with a broken bottle in the neck and stomach.

The deceased did not die on the spot. I was told he died on the way to a hospital. I don’t know the cause of their fight, but all of us in the neighborhood were seized with fear after those that witnessed the incident fled after the man died”

