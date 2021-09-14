Rivers varsity student drowns in UNIPORT swimming pool

An undergraduate, Emmanuel Odebunmi, has drowned in a swimming pool at the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The student had, in company of three of his friends, gone to the pool to swim, and got drowned in the process.

It was gathered that the victim, who hailed from Ogun State, was studying Marine Engineering at the Rivers State University.

Following the incident, the police visited the scene and arrested two of his friends for questioning.

His corpse was deposited at the UNIPORT Teaching Hospital mortuary, while his friends were detained at the Choba Police Station.

The management of the school has place a ban on leisure swimming in the Olympic-sized facility, which was at the Sports Complex of the varsity.

“the swimming pool would be “strictly limited” to professional sporting activities until further notice.”