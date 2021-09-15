Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » COVID-19: FG To Vaccinate Nigerians In Church On Sunday

COVID-19: FG To Vaccinate Nigerians In Church On Sunday

Younews Ng September 15, 2021 Celebrity, News, Press Release Leave a comment 42 Views

The Federal Government has announced that it will be making COVID-19 vaccinations available to Nigerians in Christian worship centres on Sundays.

This was announced on Tuesday by the Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Faisal Shuaib.

He said: “I am glad to inform you that from this Phase 2 of the COVID-19 vaccine roll out, we have introduced Sunday Vaccination.”

“This is to ensure members of the Christian community who may not have had access to the vaccine for whatever reason are given an opportunity to be vaccinated at their worship places.”

“I must say that feedback from the field is very encouraging and I sincerely thank all Christian leaders who have given the vaccination team access to their churches and their members to receive COVID-19 vaccine during sunday service.”

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

‘Sanwo-Olu is doing well, I’ve no plan to unseat him’ – Gbajabiamila

…Governor deserves second term, says House of Reps Speaker Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has won an ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.