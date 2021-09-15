Crisis Rocks Synagogue, members Reject TB Joshua’s Wife as Successor

Months after the death of Prophet TB Joshua, a leadership crisis has hit his church, the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) The late pastor’s wife, Mrs Evelyn, was recently named as the leader of the church headquartered in Lagos.

However, some members of the church have rejected her leadership, claiming TB Joshua never anointed her as a successor, amid other allegations.

TB Joshua, who founded the church, breathed his last on Saturday, June 5 at the age of 57. H was buried on Friday, July 9, buried in the presence of family members, dignitaries and loved ones.