Pastor Arraigned In Court For Selling Fake Oil That ‘Protects’ Members From Coronavirus

The Kenyan pastor and founder of Bishop Climate Ministries in Camberwell District, South London, United Kingdom, Bishop Climate Wiseman, has been arraigned in court for allegedly selling "plague protection kits" for £91 as a cure for the ravaging COVID-19 virus. Bishop Climate Wiseman, 46, who is also known as Dr…

Bishop Climate Wiseman, 46, who is also known as Dr Climate Wiseman and Climate Irungu, is said to have offered the package, containing a small bottle of oil and piece of red yarn, for £91.

Wiseman allegedly marketed the mixture to ‘treat, prevent, protect against or cure’ coronavirus. He appeared at Inner London Crown Court on Monday September 13, wearing a white bishop-style robe, embroidered with gold crosses, dog collar and crucifix.

The charges allege he made false representations while trading as ‘Bishop Climate Ministries’ in person, online, and through instructional and testimonial videos.

Prosecutors say he made ‘untrue and misleading’ claims concerning the ability of an oil mixture marketed as ‘Divine Cleansing Oil’ or as part of a ‘Divine Plague Prevention Kit’ to ‘treat, prevent, protect against or cure’ coronavirus.

Nargees Choudhary, defending, said her client was not an ‘anti-vaxxer’ and had been double jabbed.