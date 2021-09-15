Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
SANWO-OLU appoints new LASTMA GM

September 15, 2021

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has approved the appointment of Mr. Bolaji Oreagba as new General Manager of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA).

A statement signed by the Lagos State Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, noted that the appointment of Mr. Oreagba is geared towards the continued efficient and effective traffic management on Lagos roads and takes immediate effect.

Mr. Bolaji Oreagba, a Deputy Controller (Traffic), joined the State Public Service on the 8th December 1993 and rose through the ranks over the years to the post of the Director of Operations, LASTMA, before his present appointment as General Manager.

He holds a Master’s Degree in Transport Planning & Management and has attended several capacity-building programmes on inter-modal traffic management systems locally and internationally.

Congratulating the newly appointed General Manager, Muri-Okunola urged him to justify Governor Sanwo-Olu’s confidence in his appointment by rising up to the occasion, while bringing his wealth of experience to take the Agency to greater heights.

The Head of Service also conveyed the appreciation and gratitude of Mr. Governor to the outgoing General Manager, Engr. Olajide Oduyoye, for his commitment, dedication and meritorious service to the State.

