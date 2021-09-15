Zamfara First Class Chief, Emir of Bungudu, Abducted In Kaduna

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
September 15, 2021

The Emir of Bungudu in Zamfara state Hassan Attahiru has been kidnapped

The first class chief was abducted while traveling along Kaduna – Abuja highway Tuesday’s evening

A police personnel was said to have been killed during exchange of fire with the bandits

T The emir was abducted in the convoy while some of his guards sustained injuries during the incident.

An insider said : “I was there. I saw the emir’s vehicles and about 3 hiluxs and a bus and gulf. They left his 3 kids that were with him. He was the only person they took away.

His Royal Highness Hassan Attahiru is the Paramount ruler of Bungudu emirate in Zamfara state

Police in Kaduna are yet to comment on the incident.

