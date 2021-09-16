17 Southern govs meet, back VAT collection..other decisions

The I7 southern governors rose from her meeting held at the Government House, Enugu on Thursday, where it reviewed the State of the Nation and the progress of implementations of the decisions reached in her previous meetings and further resolved as follows:

That states should be responsible for VAT collection instead of the Federal Inland Revenue Service. The meeting which was attended by almost all the governors from the zone except for the governor of Anambra State who was conspicuously absent, also insisted that the southern zone should produce the next president of Nigeria in 2023 and commended all the governors in the zone that had already signed the anti-open grazing bill into law while pleading with others yet to sign the law in their various state to do so. The meeting thanked Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for successful hosting the meeting in Enugu.

Below 👇🏽is the communique issued by the governors at the end of the meeting held in Enugu, Thursday.