Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Events » 17 Southern govs meet, back VAT collection..other decisions

17 Southern govs meet, back VAT collection..other decisions

Younews Ng September 16, 2021 Events, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 61 Views

The I7 southern governors rose from her meeting held at the Government House, Enugu on Thursday, where it reviewed the State of the Nation and the progress of implementations of the decisions reached in her previous meetings and further resolved as follows:

That states should be responsible for VAT collection instead of the Federal Inland Revenue Service. The meeting which was attended by almost all the governors from the zone except for the governor of Anambra State who was conspicuously absent, also insisted that the southern zone should produce the next president of Nigeria in 2023 and commended all the governors in the zone that had already signed the anti-open grazing bill into law while pleading with others yet to sign the law in their various state to do so. The meeting thanked Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for successful hosting the meeting in Enugu.

Below 👇🏽is the communique issued by the governors at the end of the meeting held in Enugu, Thursday.

  1. Expressed satisfaction with the rate at which the States in the Southern Nigeria are enacting or amending the Anti- Open Grazing Laws which align with the uniform template and aspiration of Southern Governors and encouraged the States that are yet to enact this law to do so expeditiously.
  2. Encouraged the full operationalization of already agreed regional security outfits; which would meet, share intelligence and collaborate, to ensure the security and safety of the region.
  3. Reaffirmed its earlier commitment to fiscal federalism as resolved at the inaugural meeting of the Forum held on Tuesday, 11th May 2021 at Asaba, Delta State and emphasized the need for the Southern States to leverage the legislative competence of their respective State Houses of Assembly as well as representation in the National assembly to pursue its inclusion in the Nigerian Constitution through the ongoing constitutional amendment.
  4. Following from paragraph “3” above, the meeting resolved to support the position that the collection of VAT falls within the powers of the States.
  5. Expressed satisfaction with the handling of issues around the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and ownership of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) by the larger Nigerian Governors’ Forum.
  6. Reiterated their earlier position that the next President of Nigeria must come from the Southern part of Nigeria in line with politics of equity, justice and fairness.
  7. The Forum thanked the host Governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, and chose Rivers State as the next host for the Southern Governors’ Forum meeting in November 2021.
    His Excellency
    Arakunrin Oluwarotimi O. Akeredolu, SAN
    Governor, Ondo State and Chairman, Southern Governors’ Forum His Excellency
    Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Governor, Enugu State
    His Excellency Gboyega Oyetola, Governor, Osun State
    His Excellency
    Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa,
    Governor, Delta State
    His Excellency Babajide Sanwo-Olu Governor, Lagos State
    His Excellency
    Sen. Douye Diri,
    Governor, Bayelsa State
    His Excellency Udom Emmanuel Governor, Akwa Ibom State
    His Excellency
    Nyesom Wike,
    Governor, Rivers State
    His Excellency Prince Dapo Abiodun, Governor, Ogun State
    His Excellency
    Hon. Shaibu Philip, Dep. Governor, Edo State
    His Excellency Prof. Placid Njoku Dep. Governor, Imo State
    His Excellency
    Sir Ude Oko Chukwu,
    Dep. Governor, Abia State
    His Excellency Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi Dep. Governor, Ekiti State
    His Excellency
    Dr. Eric Kelechi Igwe, Dep. Governor, Ebonyi State
    His Excellency Rauf Olaniyan Dep. Governor, Oyo State
    His Excellency
    Prof. Ivara Ejemot Esu
    Dep. Governor, Cross River State

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Greenfield University, Bethel Baptist students’ abductors arrested

The Kaduna State Police Command said on Thursday that it arrested kidnappers of students of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.