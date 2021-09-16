President Buhari receives New APC Member Femi Fani-Kayode in State House on 16th Sep 2021

Former Minister of Aviation during the President Olusegun Obasanjo government, Mr. Femi Fani-Kayode has formally joined the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

He was presented to President Muhammadu Buhari by the Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the APC, and governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni on Thursday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Mr. Fani Kayode said that he was led by the Spirit of God in his decision and that he joined the APC to help for the unity of the country, adding that he was against anything that would cause the disintegration of Nigeria.

He informed that he was instrumental for the exit of three Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governors to the APC.

The governors he mentioned were Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, Ben Ayade of Cross River State and Bello Matawale of Zamfara State.

He further said that he has friends across party line and was wooing the governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, the governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde and the governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed to join the ruling party.

Fani-Kayode had since 2025 vilified APC and its leaders, and vowed recently that he would join the ruling party over his dead body.