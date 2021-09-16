EFCC Chairman dizzy, stops while giving speech at Aso Rock

The Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, was rushed out of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Thursday, after he felt dizzy at a programme.

Bawa did not slump.

He felt dizzy while taking a keynote address and said, “I think I have to stop here.”

Insder said ..it was not as being magnified by the social media

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa is hale and hearty. This clarification became necessary following an incident today September 16, 2021 at the Presidential Villa, Abuja where he was giving a goodwill message to the National Identity Day celebration, felt unwell and had to return to his seat.

He has since received medical attention and is due back at his desk.

Wilson Uwujaren

Head, Media & Publicity

16 September, 2021