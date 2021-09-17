Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Barely a month after, Olu Of Warri ’s Prominent Chief dies

Younews Ng September 17, 2021

Barely one month after the coronation of the new Olu of Water kingdom,, the Ero of Warri kingdom, Dr Charles Ikomi, has gone to be with his ancestors.

The deceased was one of the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III’s prominent chiefs..He was the Treasurer of the Olu Advisory Council.He played active role during the enthronement.

Chief Ikomi’s death was confirmed in a Facebook post on Thursday by his brother, Eugene Ikomi.

Commiserating with the family of the deceased and the entire Warri Kingdom, Chairman of the Warri council of Chiefs and Iyatsere of the kingdom, Chief Johnson Amatserunleghe, described Ikomi as a very strict, disciplined and generous Itsekiri leader.

