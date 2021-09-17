Edo State Govt Bars Unvaccinated Civil Servants From Work, Public Places

The Edo State Government has barred unvaccinated civil servants from work.

The government also barred all those who are yet to take COVID vaccine from accessing public places

Governor Godwin Obaseki had initially said from middle of September, unvaccinated persons would be denied access to banks, government offices, worship and event centres.

This had generated an outrage as a group went to court, seeking to restrain the government from carrying out its threat but the governor stood his ground.

On Tuesday, the Permanent Secretary, Edo State Ministry of Health, Osamwonyi Irowa, said with effect from September 15, 2021, the state will commence the enforcement of the “no vaccination card, no access to public places” policy.

Irowa said government had trained 20 special teams that will enforce the policy across the 18 local government of the state.

“Beginning from September 15, Civil servants and others without COVID-19 vaccination cards will not be allowed into public facilities. Government House and public places will be manned by the task force.”

“Those civil servants without the cards and those who have not vaccinated will have to stay and work from home. This will be applicable in the 18 local government areas of the state.”

He said government is not forcing any one to take the vaccine but “if you don’t have the vaccination card you can’t access our public facilities”