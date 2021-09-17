Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Edo State Govt Bars Unvaccinated Civil Servants From Work, Public Places

Edo State Govt Bars Unvaccinated Civil Servants From Work, Public Places

Younews Ng September 17, 2021 Celebrity, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 27 Views

The Edo State Government has barred unvaccinated civil servants from work.

The government also barred all those who are yet to take COVID vaccine from accessing public places

Governor Godwin Obaseki had initially said from middle of September, unvaccinated persons would be denied access to banks, government offices, worship and event centres.

This had generated an outrage as a group went to court, seeking to restrain the government from carrying out its threat but the governor stood his ground.

On Tuesday, the Permanent Secretary, Edo State Ministry of Health, Osamwonyi Irowa, said with effect from September 15, 2021, the state will commence the enforcement of the “no vaccination card, no access to public places” policy.

Irowa said government had trained 20 special teams that will enforce the policy across the 18 local government of the state.

“Beginning from September 15, Civil servants and others without COVID-19 vaccination cards will not be allowed into public facilities. Government House and public places will be manned by the task force.”

“Those civil servants without the cards and those who have not vaccinated will have to stay and work from home. This will be applicable in the 18 local government areas of the state.”

He said government is not forcing any one to take the vaccine but “if you don’t have the vaccination card you can’t access our public facilities”

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

wole soyinka

I disliked Mathematics, but it saved me during 27 mths in prison – Soyinka

Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, on Thursday shared his harrowing experience during his 27-month incarceration. ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.