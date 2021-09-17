Fani-Kayode Is Judas Of Oduduwa – Gumi

Although the Cleric did not mention the name of Fani-Kayode, he shared a throwback story where the former aviation Minister, in 2018, said he would rather die than join the APC or bow to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Gumi said he had long neglected the rantings of Fani-Kayode, knowing well that he is a traitor and fake.

According to Gumi, the vituperations of Fani-Kayode are now cast in the dustbin of merciless history, wondering which of the seven circles of hell will the former Minister settle for.

According to Islamic beliefs, hellfire has seven entrances.

Gumi wrote, “I have for long, neglected the rantings of the Judas of Oduduwa attacking me knowing fully well that he is fake and a traitor.”

“Time has now caught up with him and thanks to Allah, all his vituperations are cast in the dustbin of merciless history.

“It is him now, one wonders which of the seven circles of hell this duper will settle if he doesn’t repent