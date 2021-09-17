How Finidi George emerge as Enyimba’s new manager

Finidi George has been officially unveiled by Nigerian Professional League side Enyimba as their new manager

The former Nigerian international took over from Fatai Osho after his contract with the Peoples’ Elephant expired last season

The ex-Sharks, Ajax, and FReal Betis star will be handling his first game in the Confederations Cup clash against Senegal side Diambers FC

The long wait for Finidi George’s confirmation as Enyimba new coach has officially been confirmed by the club, Enyimba.

The former Super Eagles winger replaced Fatai Osho as the new People’s Elephant boss and will be hoping to win trophies with the Aba based club.

The vastly experienced player was unveiled by the chairman of the club Felix Anyasi during the official contract signing.

The former Ajax and Real Betis star said

“I have to say it’s a great opportunity for the club to have this confidence in me. I want to thank the chairman, the members of the board, and the supporters for even thinking about me.

“On my own part, I will be here to just work and do the job. It’s never going to be easy but I’m here to work and make the team win.”