Lesson from EFCC Chairman’s health issue…Drink Water aplenty !

The Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, has reacted to the report of him slumping at a programme held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Thursday.

The EFCC boss on Thursday evening disclosed that doctors have confirmed that he is okay and was only dehydrated.

Recall that Bawa while speaking at the National Identity Day celebration suddenly stopped speaking and was taken to his sit.

He said, “I’m okay. You can see that I’m okay (speaking to Seun Okinbaloye of channels tv). There was a bit of dizziness, and I had to excuse myself, and of course, I went straight to the hospital where the doctors confirmed to me that everything about me is okay, except for the fact that I’m a bit dehydrated, that I need to take a lot of water.”

“So, straightaway from the hospital, I went straight to the office. I’m now back at home.”