Military explains initial denial on Jet mistakenly bomb People in Yobe…

September 17, 2021

The Nigerian Air Force, (NAF), is investigating reports that a fighter jet accidentally opened fire on civilians in Yobe State while searching for Boko Haram terrorists.

Several other villagers sustained injuries and are now receiving medical attention at a government health facility in Geidam.

In a statement on Thursday morning signed by Air Commodore, Edward Gabkwet, the airforce incident will be thoroughly looked into.

“Following intelligence on Boko Haram/ISWAP movements along the Kamadougou Yobe River line, an aircraft from the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai was detailed to respond to the suspected terrorists activities in the area along the Nigeria/Niger border at about 0600hrs on 15 September 2021.”

“The aircraft while operating South of Kanama observed suspicious movement consistent with Boko Haram terrorists behaviour whenever a Jet aircraft is overhead.

Accordingly, the pilot fired some probing shots. It is important to state that the area is well known for continuous Boko Haram/ISWAP activities.

Unfortunately reports reaching Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Headquarters alleged that some civilians were erroneously killed while others were injured.”

“Initial release denying the involvement of NAF aircraft was based on the first report available to the Air Component which was subsequently forwarded to NAF headquarters that civilians were bombed as the aircraft detailed for the mission was not carrying bombs.

