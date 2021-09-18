Igbo Muslim Billionaire, Alhaji Abdulazeez Chivuzo Ude, Dies At 81

He is described as a businessman, Industrialist, Billionaire and a Philanthropist.

He was an acting Chairman of the Board of Directors of NEWSWATCH in the 1980s.

He is the founder of Nok Publishers and first African editor at Double Day.

His funds were always available for intellectual concerns. He was the financial chest behind the classy Chic Magazine published by Eddie Iroh out of London, ‘England. He was a director of Newswatch magazine and many other publications besides.

Born September 30, 1940, Abdulazeez Ude is a distinguished alumnus of the esteemed College of Immaculate Conception (CIC), Enugu.

A man of impeccable bonafides, he was educated at Oxford in England and Columbia in the United States. He was a top editor with the renowned American book publishing company Doubleday, publishers of Anchor Books. He rubbed shoulders with Toni Morrison as book editor before she branched out to write novels such as Song of Solomon, Beloved etc and winning the Nobel Prize for Literature.

Abdulazeez Ude founded Nok Publishers in the United States and Nigeria, undertaking to see radical books from Africa and the Global South in print. The West and the Rest of Us by Chinweizu is a landmark title. Married with children, Abdulazeez Ude enjoys tennis, meditation, reading and walking.

His support for popular culture is remarkable, and the celebrated highlife musician Oliver de Coque waxed lyrical in song in praise of the many achievements of Abdulazeez Ude, translated from Igbo thusly: “When the big masquerade appears in the square, the non-initiates run away as the praise-singer lauds the radiance of the king. Alhaji Abdulazeez Chivuzo Ude is a mighty masquerade.”

As the brain behind companies like Tanhigh Holdings Ltd, Tanhigh Finance Ltd, 150 Estates Nigeria Ltd, Trans-Sahel Airlines Ltd etc, Alhaji Ude led from the frontline. He played a founding role in the African Business Roundtable and the African Development Bank. Always understated in his undertakings, preferring to operate from the background, it always needs painstaking inquiry to learn that he’s the brain and the war chest behind many ventures that do not bear his name in any way. His association with excellence is nonpareil.

An accomplished man with BA, MA; .Was a publisher, businessman, philanthropist, all roll into one..

Born September 30, 1940; at Enugu; married, has children, ed: St. Patrick’s School, Ogbette. Enugu, 1947-56; College of the Immaculate Conception, Enugu, 1957-63; The British Drama League, London, 1964; Queen’s College, University of Oxford, England, 1964-68; Columbia University. Morningsidc Heights, New York, USA, 1968-69. cr: Tutor, College of the Immaculate Conception, Enugu, 1963-64;snr. Editor, Anchor Books. Double Day and Company Inc., 1969-73; e-ch. NOK Publishers International, New York; dir. Newswatch Communications Ltd, Ugos, since 1984; ch. The Financial Post Communications Ltd, Lagos, 1988; e-ch. Tanhigh Holdings Ltd; Trans Sahel Airlines Ltd; 150 Estates Nigeria Ltd; Tanhigh Finance Ltd; founding mem. African Business Roundtablc, African Development Bank; associate, British Drama Board. 1964. awards: Nobel Patron of the Arts, Ghana Association of Writers, 1990; Talent Hunter of the Year, Nigerian Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines & Agriculture, Enugu; Man of the Year, Nigeria Union of Journalists, 1992; Industry/ Personality Eko Award, 1992; Paul Harris Fellow, Rotary Club. AbakpaNikc; Zik Prize in Uadership (Business), 1995. tt: EbubeNdi Muslim of Igboland, Oduncje Ogu of Abor Boroji of Lagos, hob: meditation, reading, walking.