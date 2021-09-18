EFCC Arrests 11 Yahoo Fraudsters in Rivers.. see list

As many as eleven suspected internet fraudsters were on Thursday arrested by the Port Harcourt Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The suspects were identified as Chidindu Michael, Timothy Emmanuel, Nweke Joseph Jeff, Francis David, Pedro Enuaghanam Nnaemeka, Promise Amesi, David Eke; Michael Okoroaha, David Achi, Justice Arugba and Collins Wedeh, were arrested at Ozuobo Area, off NTA Road, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The Commission said they were arrested through surveillance and verified intelligence on their suspicious internet-related criminal activities.

Items recovered from them include one wine-coloured Lexus ES 350 car; six plasma television sets; three laptops; ten( 10) mobile phones of different brands; one LG home theatre; one black and red boom speaker; one Hisense speaker; one Hisense sound bar, five Automated Teller Machine( ATM) cards of different banks and two Apple wristwatches.

The commission added that the suspects will soon be charged to court.