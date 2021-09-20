Angry crowd invade Police Station, seize 13 gunmen from custody, burn them to ashes

In an early morning raid, 13 of the bandits attackers who have been terrorizing the area were nabbed in Tangaza forest.

After an operation in Sokoto State, police and local security guards later mobilised and went after them.

They were caught and brought to the Divisional police headquarters.

It was gathered that the stolen food items were recovered during the operation.

But for lack of patience to wait for the long arm of the Law, after the suspected bandits were brought to the station, angry youths stormed the station, overpowered the police and killed all the suspects whose corpses were set on fire.

A source said, ..nothing would come out, if we did not do what we did.. They were caught red handed, no long thing “

” The residents are now all out to defend their community against any possible reprisal.

The spokesman of the Sokoto Police Command, ASP Sanusi Abubakar, confirmed the incident but did not go into details.