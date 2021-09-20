Bbnaija’s Boma in scandal with another married Woman

A conversation between a former housemate in the Big Brother Naija, ‘Shine Ya Eye’ edition, Boma and a married woman has surfaced online.

The screenshots which have gone viral online shows Boma launching an attack on the woman who condemned him for ‘sleeping with a married woman while in the house.

Boma was infuriated by her statement and described her as the ugliest creature on the planet.

In her response, the woman said some harsh words about Boma, suggesting that he should have been aborted.

The heated conversation between the reality star and the woman has generated reactions online, with some condemning Boma speaking with the lady rudely.