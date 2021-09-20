Customer service boosting financial gains – UBA GMD

The Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, United Bank for Africa Plc, Kennedy Uzoka, has said that the bank recorded significant improvement in its operational and financial performance as a result of its unending commitment towards delivering products and services aimed at meeting customers’ demands.

A statement on Sunday said that Uzoka said this during the investors/analysts conference call at the bank’s head office in Lagos, Nigeria, on Thursday, 2021, following the release of its results for the half year ended June 30, 2021.

UBA delivered a 33.4 per cent appreciation in its profit before tax which rose to N76.2bn as of June 2021, up from N57.1bn recorded in the same period of 2020, translating to an annualised Return on Average Equity of 17.5 per cent as against 14.4 per cent a year earlier, he said.

He said that profit after tax grew to N60.6bn representing a significant rise by 36.3 per cent compared to N44.4bn recorded in 2020, while gross earnings grew to N316bn from N300.6bn as of June 2020; a 5.1 per cent growth.

This feat, he noted, was recorded despite the challenging business and economic environment that emerged from the slow pace of activities following the global lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group managing director expressed optimism that the bank was on the trajectory of achieving and even surpassing its targets for the financial year, adding that its focus on delighting its customers remained at the forefront of all its activities.

He said, “We are very committed to prudent and responsible growth of our risk assets, quality of our balance sheet and the overall health of the bank. We will continue to balance our growth appetite with the need to maintain very good healthy portfolio of our assets.

“Our customer first philosophy remains our guiding strategy. We want to assure you of positive customer experience for all our customers. In addition, we would like to deliver our banking services only from the standpoint of our customers. And indeed, as we say at UBA, our customers are our ultimate employers.”