First Bank expands IMTOs to boost diaspora remittances

First Bank of Nigeria Limited says it has increased its network of International Money Transfer Operators to ease the accessibility of its customers to receive money from close to 100 countries across the world in a safe and secured manner.

A statement on Sunday from the bank said that this was necessary to expand diaspora remittance inflow into the country.

With over 750 branches across the country, customers could receive money from the nearest FirstBank branch closest to them, the bank said.

It stated that over the years, FirstBank had been in partnership with Western Union, MoneyGram, Ria, Transfast, and WorldRemit.

The bank also said it was also in partnership with other IMTOs which include Wari, Smallworld, Sendwave, Flutherwave, Funtech, Thunes and Venture Garden Group to promote remittance inflow into the country, thereby putting Nigerians and residents at an advantage in receiving money from their families, friends and loved ones across the world.

It stated, “Beneficiaries can receive remittance in US dollars in any of our over 750 branches spread across the country. Customers without an existing domiciliary accounts can have dollar account automatically created for their remittances. You can also receive inflow directly into your account through Western Union.”